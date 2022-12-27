Something to look forward to: According to a notorious leaker, MSI plans to release B760 motherboards that will allow BCLK overclocking of Intel Core non-K CPUs. With this feature and a bit of effort, users could get a massive performance uplift without having to splurge on an unlocked processor and a Z-series board. The same source also revealed the MSRPs of MSI's upcoming mid-range motherboard lineup.

