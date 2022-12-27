Read full article on original website
Why Can’t People in St. Cloud Figure this Out?
I'm talking about this only because I just about got nailed again in a roundabout. I realize that these are very new to some people, but if you are used to navigating them, it's super simple and really does keep traffic flowing nicely. This is the reason that MnDot is implementing them instead of traffic lights. Less stopping.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Tickets On Sale For Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities largest fundraiser is scheduled for next month. The annual Mardi Gras celebration supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing. Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says this gala-style event is one of the most entertaining evenings of the year. It's truly...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota
Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?
When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
Not Weird, Wild! Three Minnesota Wild Players Wake Up ‘Passed Out’ Man In Bed
@matthunt25 #MN #wild #fyp #surprise #nhl #hockey #zuccy #hartzy #dumba ♬ original sound - Matt Hunt. The comments seem to shed some light on what is going on here. It seems the players, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, and Matt Dumba, were in Duluth and were convinced to go back to the TikTok-ers place and wake up his 'passed out' roommate.
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names
UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail. According to the criminal complaint...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
St. Cloud Man Arrested After Gun Incident, Police Looking for SUV
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was arrested following a gun complaint Friday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department says around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at a moving vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle, identified as a gray SUV, was gone before police arrived.
Donation You Don’t Remember Making? It’s Most Likely Fraud
With the end of the year happening this weekend, you might be tempted to take advantage of some tax-write-off donations to a charity. Not a bad idea if you can swing it, but if you can't and you suddenly see some charges on your credit card towards a 'charity', be suspicious as it's more than likely fraud, and means your credit card has been compromised.
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
Here Are 7 Of The Top Resolutions Minnesotans Are Making For 2023
Here we go. Another year is behind us, and a brand new one is getting ready to start something new; make some improvements in our lives; take in everything that has happened over the past year, and decide how we want to proceed into the future. I visited a website...
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Ring in the new year with several fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch the final performance of Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol, enjoy Shaun Johnson's Big Band Experience, see the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, take the family to a massive balloon drop at Skatin' Place, and rock out with Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
