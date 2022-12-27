ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Tickets On Sale For Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities largest fundraiser is scheduled for next month. The annual Mardi Gras celebration supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services and Domus Transitional Housing. Catholic Charities Executive Director Steve Pareja says this gala-style event is one of the most entertaining evenings of the year. It's truly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?

When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Ring in the new year with several fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch the final performance of Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol, enjoy Shaun Johnson's Big Band Experience, see the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, take the family to a massive balloon drop at Skatin' Place, and rock out with Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy