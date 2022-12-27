ABOUT A YEAR AGO, I wrote about seven state governmental policy wishes for 2022 to help rein-in overall health care spendingand to work towards a more affordable health care system in our state. My hit rate for my wishes was 2.5 out of 7, or nearly 36 percent. But with so many health care challenges —nationally and in our state—my wish list keeps growing.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO