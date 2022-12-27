Read full article on original website
Baker’s take on the state Republican Party
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER would like to see the Massachusetts Republican Party rebuild and recover, but he says it first has to go through a transformation, much as he did after his defeat in his initial run for governor in 2010. It’s a subject Baker has been thinking about a lot...
A health care wish list narrowed to one
ABOUT A YEAR AGO, I wrote about seven state governmental policy wishes for 2022 to help rein-in overall health care spendingand to work towards a more affordable health care system in our state. My hit rate for my wishes was 2.5 out of 7, or nearly 36 percent. But with so many health care challenges —nationally and in our state—my wish list keeps growing.
CommonWealth commentary pieces in 2022 poked at conventional wisdom and those in power
WE’RE EAGER TO feature thought-provoking commentary pieces in CommonWealth, which has become one of the state’s leading outlets for vigorous debate and discussion of important issues facing Massachusetts. Looking back, 2022 certainly showcased that commitment to sharing the viewpoints of a wide range of voices. Too often, opinion...
DPU approves wind farm contracts despite financing concerns
THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES on Friday approved 20-year power purchase agreements between the state’s three major utilities and the offshore wind developers behind Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind, rejecting claims and concerns raised by the developers that the contracts are no longer adequate to finance their projects. Avangrid,...
