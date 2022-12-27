Read full article on original website
k105.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.
Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Clifton bar during early morning hours, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30 a.m.
wdrb.com
2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
wdrb.com
42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
Wave 3
Louisville faces another deadly year closing out 2022; shooting victims’ parents speak out
On Friday, five decades later, the Black Six and their families receive an apology from Mayor Greg Fischer. LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. Updated: 5 hours ago. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
'He was such a kind person': Kentucky man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The family of a beloved La Grange man killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day is trying to come to terms with entering the new year without him. But, loved ones say they're feeling a sense of relief now that there's been an arrest in the case.
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
wdrb.com
60-year-old La Grange man dies after hit-and-run in Oldham County on Christmas Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man died after a hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Sunday, according to Oldham County Police. Police say a person was hit by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71, around 6:16 p.m. on Christmas. That's where police found Gage Thurman, 60, unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma.
Wave 3
LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
