La Grange, KY

k105.com

Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.

Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison

MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
MADISON, IN
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

