abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia will host “Capital City Fireworks” display New Years Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the new year with Fireworks in the City. City of Columbia will host the “Capital City Fireworks” display Saturday, December 31st. Organizers say the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
wach.com
One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
wach.com
Residents evacuated from two Richland County assisted living facilities
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient’s medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City officials respond to colony apartments being evacuated. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
wach.com
No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
abccolumbia.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg murder investigation
Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fourth suspect in deadly November shooting has been arrested. Deputies say the 15 year old male suspect was arrested in Berkeley Co. and charged with murder. Investigators say the juvenile is one of four suspects...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
abccolumbia.com
Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities. A spokesperson for the department says Reese’s Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier...
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
WIS-TV
2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house causing the home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday...
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
wfxg.com
Man found dead inside Wagener house fire
WAGENER, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man. At around 1:21 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 7,000 block of Wagener Rd. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found a victim in the back bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County hunting incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of a hunting incident in the 500 block of Shivers Green Road. According to officials, around 11: 10 a.m. a call was received about a report of a man being shot on December 26, 2022. The...
