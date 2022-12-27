RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient’s medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO