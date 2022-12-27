Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
'White Noise' spoilers: How Noah Baumbach brought that 'bizarro' supermarket dance to life
Spoiler alert! The following post contains details about the ending of the Netflix movie "White Noise" (now streaming). In Noah Baumbach's latest film, Adam Driver finds purgatory in the produce section. After eye-opening encounters with atheist nuns, a crazed drug dealer and an airborne toxic event, college professor Jack Gladney...
Marconews.com
Paris Hilton thrills fans with re-release of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)': 'Welcome back queen'
Paris Hilton is channeling her inner pop princess once again. The socialite-turned-businesswoman took to her social media pages Friday to announce the re-release of her song "Stars Are Blind," which was originally released in 2006. "Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version),'" Hilton wrote...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Marconews.com
Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, dies at 81
British designer Vivienne Westwood, whose punk and new-wave-inspired garments made her a fashion icon, died Thursday. She was 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully surrounded by family. A cause of death was not disclosed. "The world needs people like Vivienne...
Marconews.com
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
British fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood, who played a key role in the punk movement, has died in South London at the age of 81. (Dec 30.)
Marconews.com
Deepti Kapoor's 'Age of Vice,' Rachel Hawkins' 'The Villa': 5 new must-read books this week
In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. For more must-read book recommendations, check out the 20 books we can't wait to read this winter, including Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Salman Rushdie's "Victory City" and Colleen Hoover's latest; our favorite books of 2022 that received perfect 4-star reviews; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released last year from Matthew Perry, Tom Felton, William Shatner, Jennette McCurdy and more.
Marconews.com
Andy Cohen pokes fun at CNN's booze-free New Year's Eve special: 'Do I have a pocket full of edibles?'
The time has come to bid adieu to 2022. Celebrity controversies consumed social media, with the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, that infamous Oscars slap, Queen Elizabeth's death, and many more pop culture moments to count. Now it's time to reflect on the year behind us and look...
Marconews.com
Always wanted more, and always got it: Commemorating career of TV trailblazer Barbara Walters
You can practically trace the progress of American working women through Barbara Walters. Walters, who died at 93, ABC News announced Friday, began her onscreen TV career in 1961 on "The Today Show" as a glorified morning model called, without a trace of irony, "The Today Girl." She ended it more than 50 years later as one of television’s most influential and powerful people, male or female.
