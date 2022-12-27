ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Marconews.com

Vivienne Westwood, legendary British fashion designer, dies at 81

British designer Vivienne Westwood, whose punk and new-wave-inspired garments made her a fashion icon, died Thursday. She was 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully surrounded by family. A cause of death was not disclosed. "The world needs people like Vivienne...
Marconews.com

Deepti Kapoor's 'Age of Vice,' Rachel Hawkins' 'The Villa': 5 new must-read books this week

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. For more must-read book recommendations, check out the 20 books we can't wait to read this winter, including Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Salman Rushdie's "Victory City" and Colleen Hoover's latest; our favorite books of 2022 that received perfect 4-star reviews; and the juiciest celebrity memoirs released last year from Matthew Perry, Tom Felton, William Shatner, Jennette McCurdy and more.
Marconews.com

Always wanted more, and always got it: Commemorating career of TV trailblazer Barbara Walters

You can practically trace the progress of American working women through Barbara Walters. Walters, who died at 93, ABC News announced Friday, began her onscreen TV career in 1961 on "The Today Show" as a glorified morning model called, without a trace of irony, "The Today Girl." She ended it more than 50 years later as one of television’s most influential and powerful people, male or female.

