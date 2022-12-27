Read full article on original website
Gladys Kravitz
4d ago
this is another method for the VA to fall short of providing care for veterans. these 'consultants' will take the money and do NOTHING to bring the VA into this century of care! shameless people!!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
Related
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
dayton247now.com
Dayton hospital looks to expand mental health services in $5.9M project
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of Dayton’s hospital systems is planning to expand their crisis center in a $5.9 million project. The expansion will double assessment capacity and allow the hospital to provide better and more expanded services to patients. Dayton Children’s Hospital is requesting $2 million...
They Called 911 for Help. Police and Prosecutors Used a New Junk Science Championed by an Ohio Cop to Decide They Were Liars.
Tracing the fallacy of 911 call analysis through the justice system, from Quantico to the courtroom
dayton.com
4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade
This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wyso.org
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
Dayton Public Schools ‘highly’ recommending masks for students, staff
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is “highly” recommending that all students and staff mask-up after the winter break. The district posted the announcement on its website Thursday night. >> Southwest Airlines officials: We plan to resume normal operations Friday. “Due to an increase in sickness in Montgomery...
dayton247now.com
Brent Spence companion bridge project will impact the region from Louisville to Dayton
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The construction timeline to create the Brent Spence companion bridge could start as soon as November 2023. With Thursday's announcement and if everything goes according to plan, that means the Tri-State could have a new bridge by the end of 2029 and with it, an even more attractive region for businesses.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
dayton.com
Miamisburg businesses want hours extended for outdoor drinking area
MIAMISBURG — Business owners are hoping the outdoor drinking area created in downtown Miamisburg last year can extend its hours and number of days each week. The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, launched downtown in July 2021 with hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
dayton247now.com
Tips for a safe holiday weekend
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- As we approach the start of the holiday weekend, lots of people will want to ring the new year in different way but many are encouraging community members to celebrate safely. \. Between the late hours of New Years Eve and New Years day of...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Comments / 3