Dayton, OH

Comments / 3

Gladys Kravitz
4d ago

this is another method for the VA to fall short of providing care for veterans. these 'consultants' will take the money and do NOTHING to bring the VA into this century of care! shameless people!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton hospital looks to expand mental health services in $5.9M project

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of Dayton’s hospital systems is planning to expand their crisis center in a $5.9 million project. The expansion will double assessment capacity and allow the hospital to provide better and more expanded services to patients. Dayton Children’s Hospital is requesting $2 million...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade

This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
DAYTON, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
wyso.org

Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Miamisburg businesses want hours extended for outdoor drinking area

MIAMISBURG — Business owners are hoping the outdoor drinking area created in downtown Miamisburg last year can extend its hours and number of days each week. The city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, launched downtown in July 2021 with hours of 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
MIAMISBURG, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
dayton247now.com

Tips for a safe holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- As we approach the start of the holiday weekend, lots of people will want to ring the new year in different way but many are encouraging community members to celebrate safely. \. Between the late hours of New Years Eve and New Years day of...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

