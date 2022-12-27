ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants' Brian Daboll: There's a chance Adoree' Jackson plays vs. Colts

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9AKa_0jvT6wxN00

The New York Giants have been battling the injury bug all season long, especially on defense. Two of the more notable and frustrating ones have come in the secondary, where the Giants lost Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson in a three-week span.

McKinney’s injury was suffered during an ATV accident during the bye week while on vacation. Meanwhile, Jackson suffered an MCL strain on the field just over a month ago in the Week 11 loss against the Detroit Lions while serving as the team’s punt returner.

The decision to put Jackson in as a punt returner was a questionable one.

Although McKinney has vowed to return this season, it doesn’t appear he is any closer to getting back on the field. Jackson, however, has a chance to play this coming week in the home finale for the Giants against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Yeah,” head coach Brian Daboll said when asked if there’s a chance Jackson plays in Week 17. “(We’ll) see by the end of the week.

“I think Adoree’s making progress in the right direction. Again, where that is, I think we’ll see by the end of the week. But definitely, he’s making progress.”

Jackson, of course, was signed last offseason to play opposite of James Bradberry. However, after the Giants had to part ways with Bradberry this offseason to shed salary cap, Jackson became the team’s No. 1 cornerback.

Jackson had been playing at a high level all season long prior to getting injured against the Lions.

The Giants will look to get Azeez Ojulari back as well after he was injured last week against the Vikings. Getting Ojulari and Jackson back from injury will go a long way toward the Giants winning this week and clinching a playoff spot with a victory.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Commanders vs. Browns: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 17

The Washington Commanders [7-7-1] host the Cleveland Browns [6-9] Sunday in a game that could determine Washington’s postseason fortune. The Commanders open Week 17 with a half-game lead over the Packers, Lions and Seahawks for the seventh and final NFC playoff spot. Washington hasn’t won since a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27, meaning the Commanders didn’t win a game in December, yet remain in the playoff chase.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Nahshon Wright rewards Cowboys for playing time with acrobatic INT

Not too long ago, cornerback Nahshon Wright looked like a third-round reach. In his second season, the Oregon State product was left on the bench in Week 1, not even seeing special teams snaps, and then was inactive for nine of the next 11 games. He saw his first defensive snaps of the season in 14; a grand total of two of them. But one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. The Cowboys gave Kelvin Joseph a chance to win the second boundary corner spot but he was unable to secure it, allowing Wright to step into the role against the Eagles in a big spot in Week 16.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy