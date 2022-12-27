ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Warming trends begins

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLqk4_0jvT6UR900

The contrast of yesterday’s weather across the state was nothing short of amazing. As southern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast started climbing out of the ‘big freeze,’ northern Mississippi had more snow and driving problems. Today, the entire state is much warmer.

People loving the past few days aren’t going to be so happy with the weather for our next holiday this weekend. Until then, we’ll remain cool for a day or two more.

North Mississippi

The day begins mostly cloudy, becoming sunny later with a high of 41. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low of around 25.

Central Mississippi

Brilliant sunshine with a high near 50. Clear tonight with lows around 30.

South Mississippi

Sunshine and a high around 52 degrees. Tonight, clear with a low of 33.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clear tonight with a low around 38.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Pleasant day to end 2022

For people wanting to spend time outdoors this New Year’s Eve, Mississippi is in the perfect spot sandwiched between storm systems. Any remaining showers will leave the area by lunchtime and skies will become partly cloudy to clear by this afternoon. There are plenty of activities going on in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Washout across the state today

Today is a great day to catch up on some work or sleep, depending on personal obligations. Although most of the state only has a slight – but not zero – chance of severe storms, torrential rain and even flash flooding is possible. The southeastern portion of the state, especially from Hattiesburg to the Gulf Coast, has the highest chance of having a severe storm or even a weak tornado. Rain chances are high most of the day, but some areas will dry out somewhat tonight. The good news is that the rain will move east of Mississippi by New Year’s Eve.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Helicopter with 4 people on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico; Mississippi man among missing

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter’s pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy