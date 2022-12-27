ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo

The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rail Service And Limited Bus Service Have Been Restored In Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the NFTA is restoring some bus routes in Buffalo and that the Metro Rail is up and running. This is great news since the travel ban is still in place. While it may not be ideal for car owners, the bus provides an option to get to the grocery store or other places while the travel ban is still in place. It's also good news for people who rely on the bus as their primary mode of transportation and have been worried about how they'll get back to work.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

2022 One Of The Snowiest Year In Buffalo History

After this weekend's blizzard and just weeks after our Thanksgiving weekend Lake Effect snow event you probably think we got a lot of snow here in Western New York. Well, you would be 100% correct. It turns out that before we say goodbye to the year 2022 this weekend, this...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today

There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You Can Be Reimbursed If You Lost Power in Erie County

Work continues to clean up the City of Buffalo and surrounding suburbs, as the aftermath of the historic blizzard over Christmas weekend still remains. There is still a travel ban in the City of Buffalo and while there is no timetable on when that driving ban will be lifted, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that every street in Erie County will have at least one pass by 7 pm tonight.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Convoy Of Help Headed To Buffalo, New York

When there is a crisis, always look for the helpers. That is something that we have all heard at one time or another. But it may never have hit home more than it has this week in Buffalo, New York. The blizzard that paralyzed the city and the region has also shown us the best in some people.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New Yorkers Are Shocked By Towing Fees Charged By Municipalities

The winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country has left many places around the nation severely impacted over the last several days. Large parts of the US and Canada were subject to extreme cold and high winds, which caused sub-zero windchill around the continent. Large parts of the northeast, including Buffalo and Western New York, were also subject to lots of snow that also had an extreme impact.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

