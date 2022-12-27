ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Milder and brighter Winter day

By Meg McNamara
 4 days ago

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 02:53

BALTIMORE -- We will see a lot of sunshine today while temperatures climb into the low 40s.

We will be near 41 degrees by mid-afternoon as temperatures continue to rise throughout the week.

The average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 28 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

The high will move to nearly 50 degrees on Thursday with the low near the mid-30s. Then there will be a high of a large warmup on Friday, which will have a high of 58 degrees and a low of 39 degrees.

Saturday, the last day of 2022, the high temperature will reach 55 degrees and the low temperature will be just 52 degrees.

There may be some rain, and only rain, late Saturday night. And how that will affect New Year's Eve fireworks remains to be seen.

Then on Sunday, New Year's Day, the high will move to 62 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.

Given the wind chill of around -10° around 7 a.m. on Saturday and a forecast high of 62 degrees next Sunday, that is a 72 degrees difference in what it will feel like outside.

In closing, let's put what we just lived through in perspective. Saturday's maximum temperature of 20 degrees tied for the daily lowest maximum temperature at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set in 1892.

