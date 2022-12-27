Read full article on original website
Property transfers
CLARKBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Johndavid W. Whalen to Tully Mars Real Estate LLC, parcel in Clark District, $145,000.
Job growth, health top resolutions for West Virginia residents in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As West Virginia residents count down until 2023, they reflected on 2022 and made resolutions for upcoming activity. While Dani Noss, of Clarksburg, said she has to think more about her resolutions, sister-in-law Gabby Roby, also a Clarksburg resident, hopes to cook more in the new year for her family — which includes 6-year-old daughter Camryn and 1-year-old son Kire.
Minardis celebrate 50th anniversary
Steve and Colleen (Jackson) Minardi of Rivesville celebrated 50 years of marriage Dec. 26. They were united in marriage Dec. 26, 1972, at Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg.
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
Charles "Charlie" Stalnaker to retire from Citizens Bank
WESTON, W.Va. — On April 13 Charles Stalnaker, president & CEO of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc., will retire after 23 years of service. Stalnaker started at Citizens Bank in February 1999 as business development and commercial lending officer. After holding this position for 15 years, he was named president and CEO. He was named director of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc. and Citizens Bancshares Inc. on April 30, 2015.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball JJ Quinerly Oklahoma postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly scored 28 points but that wasn't enough to offset 56% shooting from Oklahoma, including 14 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers fell to the Sooners on New Year's Eve in Morgantown. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Orders taken for soup sale, Duff Street UMC Relay for Life Team. Chicken noodle or potato soup, $8 per quarter. Orders due by 6 p.m. Jan. 20 Pickup 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Multi-Ministries Building, 204 Baker Ave., Clarksburg’s Stealey area. Orders of 12 or more quarts may be delivered. To place orders, call or text Lori Show, 304-677-2157; Doris McIntyre, 304-629-4745; Mary Adkins, 304-695-1269; or Roberta Kennedy, 304-629-3868.
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
Stepping into the future: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital aims to provide better health care outcomes to Mountain State youth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital treated its first patient in late September, it marked a major step into the future of health care for West Virginia’s children. And it continued a tradition of excellence that has been a trademark of...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that his team 'did some stupid things' that turned the game around against Kansas State. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Womens Basketball Box Score 12/31.22
WVU Womens Basketball falls to Oklahoma in Big 12 opener. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVU stumbles in Big 12 opener, losing in OT at Kansas State
The normal 60 minutes weren’t enough for a decision in Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener between West Virginia and Kansas State. The two combatants were tied at 66-66 at the end of regulation at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. From there, though, the Wildcats controlled the overtime session, outscoring WVU 16-10 to take an 82-76 victory.
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State
It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
Punter's 16 points lead Troy past Texas State, 55-52
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Kieffer Punter scored 16 points as Troy beat Texas State 55-52 on Saturday night. Punter was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Trojans (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt, 0-2). Zay Williams scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Christyon Eugene recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.
