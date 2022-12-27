Read full article on original website
Bristol charity raising funds for generators in Ukraine
A Bristol charity is hoping to raise £30,000 to pay for generators in Ukraine as temperatures plummet this winter. Repeated strikes by Russian forces on critical infrastructure has left millions facing blackouts. Love Bristol warns that if isolated communities are not given generators, the future is "not very hopeful".
'I can't afford the medical cannabis keeping my epileptic son alive'
Families of children with severe epilepsy say they feel helpless because they can't afford the medical cannabis keeping their children alive. Medical cannabis was legalised four years ago, but only a small number of NHS prescriptions have been issued. Matt and Ali Hughes, who live in Norwich, are paying £600...
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
