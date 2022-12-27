ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Mountain Band plays twice at country club

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 4 days ago

Start the new year off with the Lone Mountain Band, which performs 5 p.m. Jan. 6 and 20 at the Grille at the Sun City Country Club, 9433 N. 107th Ave. Admission is free but reservations are suggested. Call 623-933-1353.

