Lone Mountain Band plays twice at country club

4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale
Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
Resorts, stores, new developments: here’s what’s coming to the Valley in 2023
From the VAI RESORT to new tenants at Westgate in Glendale and at Tempe Marketplace, the Valley is growing! Here’s what’s slated to open this 2023!
AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.995 Beautifully Updated Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Showcases The Cascading South And North Facing Mountain Views
36791 N 102nd Pl Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 36791 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona equips all high-end interiors and amenities which is needed for a luxury life as well as offers stunning unobstructed views of the famed Pinnacle Peak mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,469 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 36791 N 102nd Pl, please contact Lauren Hunt (Phone: 888 897 7821) and Lauren Bailey (Phone: 480 734 6423) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
Phoenix firefighters help dog get its head out of can of food
Some Phoenix firefighters came to save the day of a puppy who found himself stuck in a bad situation.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral held for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's family following crash in Gilbert: 'We are not angry'
A funeral was held 2 weeks after a crash in Gilbert that left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancée, and granddaughter dead. "Nobody's guaranteed a minute in this life, so every minute that we have is cherished even more now," the sheriff said.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
Sheriff: 3 Chandler residents dead after falling through ice at Arizona lake
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: It was initially reported by authorities that four people had fallen into the lake, that number has since been corrected to three people. Three Chandler residents are dead after a group of people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
