Ithaca, NY

IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
ITHACA, NY
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Tree removal at Ithaca City Cemetary will close road

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. Tree removal will happen at the City Cemetery next week. Dewitt Place between Stewart Avenue and University Avenue will close during work hours, weather permitting. It happens Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials say it’s unlikely emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the block during the work due to how narrow the roadway is.
ITHACA, NY
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
CICERO, NY
Cayuga Bird Club needs volunteers for 61st bird count this Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cayuga Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 1st. They’re in dire need of volunteers to help census the birds. Those who wish to avoid the weather can help by being a feeder-watcher from indoors. Officials say don’t forget to fill your feeders on New Year’s Eve.
CAYUGA, NY

