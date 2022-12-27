(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:06 EST on Saturday, 31 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.89. EUR/GBP is one of the most traded currency pairs in the world. It is also considered as the Chunnel between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

1 DAY AGO