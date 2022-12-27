Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
WEAU-TV 13
Tips for celebrating the new year safely
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend marks the start of a new year and the Eau Claire Police Department is preparing to answer any extra calls over the holiday. Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or out on the town, Officer Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said they are prepared to keep the community safe.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
WEAU-TV 13
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff James Kowalczyk reflects on his overall time in law enforcement
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the end of an era for Chippewa County and their sheriff James Kowalczyk as he is set to retire Monday January 2nd, 2023. His office is almost empty, the memories of his 45 years in law enforcement already out, and just a few things left to reflect on.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Mom Presented New Car From One Automotive
(Eau Claire, WI) — A local mom’s road to recovery just got a lot easier. The folks over at One Automotive yesterday presented Rebecca Schrantz a new car, and a free year’s worth of gas. She’s recovering from a crash that has sent her in-and-out of the hospital, and has meant she was without a car. Her mom nominated her for One Automotive’s annual giveaway. One Automotive’s Bill Bertrand says they always look to help someone in need, and think Rebecca is the perfect person this year.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
cwbradio.com
Missing Person Incident in Clark County; Individual Found Safe
The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 pm, on Wednesday December 28th. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith 67 years old, was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S. Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler. The caller said that Duane left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. Duane then called her back at about 6:30 PM and said he was lost. His cell phone then lost power.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a wild deer harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD. The deer harvested was a 2-year-old doe and was the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer in Buffalo County. CWD is a fatal and...
WEAU-TV 13
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas. The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can. Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st. “That morning I walked...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman receives car as part of ONE Automotive Group’s 60 Days of Giving
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman in Eau Claire County received a car Wednesday. For over 10 years, ONE Automotive Group has hosted its 60 Days of Giving campaign, where one lucky winner receives a pre-owned car. This year’s winner is Rebecca Schrantz who was nominated by her...
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
Comments / 0