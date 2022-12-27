ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts

A federal utility's decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Giving back on New Year's Eve

While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free "Tow 2 Go" service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two hospitalized after shooting

It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Making worship spaces more ADA compliant

A new report from The Associated Press is highlighting accessibility limitations in houses of worship.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville preps for New Year's Eve

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl.
NASHVILLE, TN

