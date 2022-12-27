ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit

By Matt Giles
 4 days ago
According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Passmore, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star who ranks No. 47 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, may not possess the most advanced skill set among his peers. That said, there is arguably no more electrifying talent in high school due to his reported 46-inch vertical leap and penchant for attacking the rim with impressive ferocity.

Plus, he's a high-energy defender and has repeatedly mentioned his Blue Devil fandom.

"They've been a dream school for me for a minute now," Passmore told On3's Jamie Shaw this week. "[The Duke recruiters] keep it real with me; we talk about my game, what I need to work on, and everything."

Duke has shown interest in Rakease Passmore for months and visited him in late September but has not yet extended him an offer.

The Blue Devils already have offers out to seven undecided 2024 preps, including several at Passmore's position. But first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff don't appear to be outright frontrunners for any of those targets.

Meanwhile, four-star small forward Darren Harris is the only recruit in the class who has committed to the Duke basketball coaches.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

