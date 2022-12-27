ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy