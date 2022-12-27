Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Wells Fargo exited the Great Recession in a strong position. But the bank has been struggling ever since its phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016. In recent years the bank has started to show signs of life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Black Americans saw crypto as a path to building wealth. Now they're bearing the brunt of its decline.
Black investors are more likely to own cryptocurrency than white ones. It's left them more exposed to the tanking crypto market.
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Comments / 3