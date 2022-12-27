ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?

For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?

Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored health insurance—especially women: Analysis

Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
Workers’ Compensation Requirements For Independent Contractors

Workman’s comp insurance protects a person from potential liabilities when a worker is injured or dies while performing work. Typically, coverage is based on factors related to the specific job completed. Workman’s comp insurance. Depending on your status as an independent contractor, not be aware of your state’s...
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
HEALTH CARE; Are doctors' injections covered by Medicare?

Courier of Montgomery County, The (TX) I am turning 65 in March and my individual health plan has a. deductible which I meet every year due to shots of Lucentis for Macular degeneration which is over. $2,500. per shot given at the doctor's office. I also have allergy shots given...
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans

Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
Beware new Medicare scheme

Riverdale Press, The (Bronx, NY) In 2019, Medicare quietly launched a scheme called "direct contracting," allowing insurance companies to control the health care of tens of millions of traditional Medicare and Medicare supplement beneficiaries. Direct contracting inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers. Companies are paid a monthly...
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance

-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
Language barriers hold back many Asian Americans from good health care

Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 ( HealthDay News ) -- Many Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults may have trouble accessing health care and insurance because of language barriers, a new analysis indicates. In a new report by the. Urban Institute. and supported by the. Robert...
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
