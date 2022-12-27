Read full article on original website
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states...
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
marketplace.org
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?
Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
U.S. Health Officials Seek New Curbs on Private Medicare Advantage Plans
A bus operated by a company in Ohio to advertise with the name “Medicare,” though the website went to an independent insurance agency. (U.S. Senate Committee on Finance via The New York Times)
MedicalXpress
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored health insurance—especially women: Analysis
Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
Medicaid enrollment expected to hit 100 million early next year
Nearly one third of people in the United States are expected to be enrolled in Medicaid by early next year.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Workers’ Compensation Requirements For Independent Contractors
Workman’s comp insurance protects a person from potential liabilities when a worker is injured or dies while performing work. Typically, coverage is based on factors related to the specific job completed. Workman’s comp insurance. Depending on your status as an independent contractor, not be aware of your state’s...
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
HEALTH CARE; Are doctors' injections covered by Medicare?
Courier of Montgomery County, The (TX) I am turning 65 in March and my individual health plan has a. deductible which I meet every year due to shots of Lucentis for Macular degeneration which is over. $2,500. per shot given at the doctor's office. I also have allergy shots given...
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans
Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows.
Beware new Medicare scheme
Riverdale Press, The (Bronx, NY) In 2019, Medicare quietly launched a scheme called "direct contracting," allowing insurance companies to control the health care of tens of millions of traditional Medicare and Medicare supplement beneficiaries. Direct contracting inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers. Companies are paid a monthly...
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
Language barriers hold back many Asian Americans from good health care
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 ( HealthDay News ) -- Many Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults may have trouble accessing health care and insurance because of language barriers, a new analysis indicates. In a new report by the. Urban Institute. and supported by the. Robert...
CNET
How Parents Find Creative Solutions to the Child Care Affordability Crisis
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. Brutal. That's how Brandon Thompson sums up the child care situation for his family. Thompson and his wife, Kate, both work during the day, and his...
With deadline approaching, Georgia unveils online health insurance portal
ATLANTA – After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies – including big...
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
