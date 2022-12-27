Read full article on original website
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
KCCI.com
Spring temperatures leave Iowa heading into New Year's weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As expected, a huge contrast in weather set up across Iowa today. Much of central/southern Iowa surged into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, breaking daily records. Northwest Iowa never made it out of the 30s. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. All this stems from...
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
mystar106.com
Potential Winter Weather Early Next Week
A winter system will move through the state on Monday and into Tuesday, bringing rain and wintry mix to the area. Confidence remains low in the exact track of the system, as well as the southern extent of snow and freezing rain. However, the most likely location for wintry precipitation...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa man takes stunning photos of snowflakes
AMES, Iowa — An Ames photographer is showing off his unique hobby. Aaron Eckley captures snowflakes up close. Click the video player to see how he does it.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
KCCI.com
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
kiwaradio.com
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural resources………………. Ice thickness is around 10+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
