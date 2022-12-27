ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
NEW ROADS, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
WAFB.com

Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze

South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country. Updated: 6 hours ago. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure

BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

