fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
WAFB.com
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
WAFB.com
WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WAFB.com
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country. Updated: 6 hours ago. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police...
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in...
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
WAFB.com
Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers
LSU continues preps for Purdue; won't have Kayshon Boutte for Citrus Bowl. LSU didn't reach the CFP or win the SEC Championship, but the Tigers have the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of the Florida sun and finish 2022 the right way. McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M...
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge area gaining ‘invaluable’ publicity from TV, movie filming
When you watch movies or TV shows filmed in Louisiana, do you spend most of the running time looking for local landmarks? If you’ve been watching the National Treasure: Edge of History series on Disney+, you haven’t had to look very hard.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
wbrz.com
Convicted killer who was mistakenly freed from La. jail recaptured in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Michael "Ma Man" LeBlanc — a convicted killer from Ascension Parish — was captured Wednesday morning in New Orleans, nearly a month after a series of errors led to his release from state custody. U.S. Marshals had chased LeBlanc into Texas and back before nabbing...
wbrz.com
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
