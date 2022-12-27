(Fargo, ND) -- Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg is talking about his first month on the job. "i was sworn in in early December, so I've participated now in two county commission meetings, clearly getting to know the staff and the flow of the organization, I'm still learning a little bit. You know with my background in public service it's an easy transition if you will to understand the process. Timelines are the key thing to understand what the cycles, budget stuff will start now this spring for example. But we're on the, next week the legislative session starts and so we'll be immersed in you know a lot of different pieces of legislation that could have an impact on the county," said the commissioner.

