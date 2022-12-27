Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
wdayradionow.com
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
Today's guest co-host is Janae White. 00:25 - Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal talks with Bonnie and Friends about the different illnesses in the Fargo Moorhead area. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:15 - Journalist and author Gerald Posnor talks with Tony about the conspiracies around JFK and his book Case Closed covering the subject. For more journalism coverage by Gerald you can subscribe to his Just the Facts Substack, visit his website to see his written works, and if you wish to purchase a copy of Case Closed you can do so using this link.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Fargo releases most popular baby names for 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- As 2022 comes to a close, plenty of new little humans entered the world and here in Fargo this year. So, just what are they being called?. Essentia Health-Fargo has released its most popular baby names for the past year. They include:. Boys - Henry. Maverick. Leo.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
wdayradionow.com
Woman expresses thanks to good Samaritan who helped after her car caught fire in south Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman whose car caught fire while she shopped in South Fargo recently is expressing gratitude for the good Samaritan who helped her. "He was more worried about my safety than anything else. So, and I don't know this person. It was just really touching to me that somebody who doesn't know me put himself in harm's way," said Wheatland resident Jess Sell.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
wdayradionow.com
Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg calls jail expansion a "priority"
(Fargo, ND) -- Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg is talking about his first month on the job. "i was sworn in in early December, so I've participated now in two county commission meetings, clearly getting to know the staff and the flow of the organization, I'm still learning a little bit. You know with my background in public service it's an easy transition if you will to understand the process. Timelines are the key thing to understand what the cycles, budget stuff will start now this spring for example. But we're on the, next week the legislative session starts and so we'll be immersed in you know a lot of different pieces of legislation that could have an impact on the county," said the commissioner.
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
