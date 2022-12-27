Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti, which is purportedly on the verge of being launched, could retail for $799 according to the latest from the GPU grapevine. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that multiple sources in China are claiming that the RTX 4070 Ti will pitch in at least 10% cheaper than the canceled RTX 4080 12GB, with both of these models essentially being the same graphics card (at least going by the leaked core specs for the 4070 Ti, anyway; we’ll come back to that as there’s been fresh spillage on this front elsewhere).

1 DAY AGO