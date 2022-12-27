Read full article on original website
Rain showers clearing out as fog sets in
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.
KU, LG&E warn of electricity disconnection scam
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas and Electric are warning of a scam circulating that tells customers their electricity will be disconnected if they don’t provide money to the number listed. A photo posted on the LG&E and KU Facebook page details the scam and...
Rain chances set to increase in time for the new year
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Thursday evening everyone, temperatures hit the low 60s today across the entire area as we flipped the pattern from the brutal cold and snow. Lows tonight only drop into the upper 40s with clouds increasing. I can’t rule out a stray rain shower. Temperatures on Friday hit the low to mid 60s once again with more clouds than sun. Winds will be very gusty through Friday with gust 25-30mph.
Kentucky awarded nearly $36M for early childhood education
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky will receive nearly $36 million in grants for early childhood education, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday in a press conference. The Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Kentucky with $11.9 million each year over a three-year period.
Man hospitalized after Thursday morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire. The Lexington Fire Department says around 3:45 a.m., they received reports of smoke coming from a home on the 100 block of W Seventh Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in triple shooting on Bradley Court in Lexington
UPDATE: (12/31/22) LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene, as 21-year-old Tyron Shaw of Lexington. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Police: One dead, two injured in Bradley Court triple shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening. Officers say a male victim died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A second male victim was taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening injuries, and a third male victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
19-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 19-year-old Georgetown man is charged with manslaughter in another person’s shooting death. According to the Georgetown police, Jackson Brown was arrested Thursday morning after a person was found shot and killed at a house on Young Street yesterday. When they arrived at the...
