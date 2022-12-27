ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank Police Log: December 12 – December 18

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Rick’s Sports Corner: David Diamond, Staff, Lead Youth Football Team

Getting the opportunity to play youth football is something eleven Burbank youngsters will never forget. It also helps that the Burbank Broncos finished the season undefeated at 10-0 and outscored its opponents 254-18. The players on the team include Suede Richer, who plays safety, cornerback, wide receiver and running back,...
Burbank Girls’ Basketball Wraps Up Tournament With Loss, Good Vibes

No victories were recorded by the Burbank High girls’ basketball team during the four-day La Canada High Tournament. Still, there were several lessons learned by the Bulldogs in that stretch that might have them pointing upward once the CIF playoffs begin in February. Burbank coach Kris Jabourian said the...
Burroughs Girls Hoopsters Sputter Against Hart

These three games in the West Coast Holiday Tournament haven’t been especially kind to the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team. Struggling to get their shots off and build a consistent offense, the Bears were on the short end of a 69-30 score on Thursday afternoon as Hart led from the opening center jump.
Looking Back at 2022: Top 10 Teams of the Year

The 2022 calendar year certainly brought out some outstanding efforts by our local high school sports teams. This included a pair of CIF Southern Section championships and some other feats that deserve mention. Take a look below at our top 10 for the year. Burroughs Boys’ Volleyball. This team...
