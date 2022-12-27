Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Woman expresses thanks to good Samaritan who helped after her car caught fire in south Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman whose car caught fire while she shopped in South Fargo recently is expressing gratitude for the good Samaritan who helped her. "He was more worried about my safety than anything else. So, and I don't know this person. It was just really touching to me that somebody who doesn't know me put himself in harm's way," said Wheatland resident Jess Sell.
wdayradionow.com
Man in custody after break-in attempt with gun at North Moorhead apartment complex
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is behind bars after what Moorhead Police are calling a frightening scene early Thursday morning on the city's north side. The Department says 36-year-old Joby Johnson had climbed up to a second floor balcony of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. and was trying to get into one of the units. He was holding a sawed-off shotgun.
wdayradionow.com
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man faces several felony charges in Christmas Eve assault
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is facing charges in connection with an attack on a woman. Police say the attack happened Christmas Eve at an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South. Officers say they had also been contacted the day before to assist the victim with...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
wdayradionow.com
Man accused of Attempted Murder, other charges committed to North Dakota State Hospital
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, is now in the custody of the North Dakota State Hospital. Court documents filed Tuesday obtained by WDAY Radio show 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was...
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:15 - Journalist and author Gerald Posnor talks with Tony about the conspiracies around JFK and his book Case Closed covering the subject. For more journalism coverage by Gerald you can subscribe to his Just the Facts Substack, visit his website to see his written works, and if you wish to purchase a copy of Case Closed you can do so using this link.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Fargo releases most popular baby names for 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- As 2022 comes to a close, plenty of new little humans entered the world and here in Fargo this year. So, just what are they being called?. Essentia Health-Fargo has released its most popular baby names for the past year. They include:. Boys - Henry. Maverick. Leo.
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
Today's guest co-host is Janae White. 00:25 - Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal talks with Bonnie and Friends about the different illnesses in the Fargo Moorhead area. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Comments / 0