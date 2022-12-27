Read full article on original website
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
No Matter How Hard It Tries, The Game Awards Can't Escape This Kid
The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.
What Mortal Kombat Looks Like Without Special Effects
The visual flair of "Mortal Kombat" goes back to its very inception. The original game's developers used then-new computer software to digitize film footage in a way that allowed them to insert real-life actors into the action. That decision might have led to the creation of the ESRB, but it definitely blew gamers away and created a passionate fan base that could sustain the franchise for decades. Behind the scenes, "Mortal Kombat" is a lot less brutal — but somehow without all the special effects, it looks even more impressive.
How To Beat The Kyurem Raid In Pokémon Go
In "Pokémon Go," raids remain a great way to connect with other trainers by working together to take on challenges. They also provide a means for catching rare and powerful Pokémon that seldom, if ever, turn up in the wild. At the moment, players should consider taking on the Kyurem raid.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
The Good And Bad Endings For Star Fox 64 Explained
Unlike its predecessor "Star Fox 2," "Star Fox 64" reached the homes of millions rather than existing on a single, official Nintendo cartridge. In fact, "Star Fox 64" is considered the best adventure that Fox McCloud and his crew have ever been on by no small number of fans. One of the game's key features was its branching campaign that encouraged players to not only explore the rail shooting levels to unlock different areas, but to beat the game all over again in attempts to see each corner of the Lylat System.
Shigeru Miyamoto 'Literally Cringed' When Seeing The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker's Art Style
Among the most praised games in the "Zelda" catalogue is "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," but it wasn't always popular, especially among diehard fans. The main reason for this is because the Gamecube exclusive "The Wind Waker" was the first title in the "Zelda" franchise to have a cel shaded aesthetic. In 2022 Toon Link is something of a fan favorite character that most look back fondly on, it wasn't always that way. Even producer and Nintendo Legend Shigeru Miyamoto initially thought it was a mistake to go with a cartoony art direction for "The Wind Waker."
Warzone 2.0: Where To Find Building 21 Access Cards
The DMZ mode in "Call of Duty" has shaken up "Warzone 2.0" significantly. Not only do players need to gun down enemies to win, but they also need to focus on scavenging, as all gear is lost upon death. But not all loot is created equal. Customized weapons and better armor can be found in the DMZ, but there are few sure-shots for quick ways to gear up. For example, a random storage container could net players some seriously rare weapons or just plain junk. However, a specific map in DMZ offers better odds at big rewards — at the price of going up against stronger enemies.
Legal Expert Explains How Universal's Movie Trailer Lawsuit Could Impact Gaming - Exclusive
Video game trailers are meant to get fans hyped up for the latest and greatest experiences in gaming. As such, trailers for hot new games often include plenty of gameplay highlights, upbeat or emotional music, and big moments that will have players ready to bust out their wallets to find out what happens next. Movie trailers aren't much different, as they have to sell potential audience members on purchasing their tickets in just a few minutes of screen time. However, some fans feel that these trailers can cross the line into misrepresenting themselves to get folks in the seats.
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
Ash Ketchum Just Got The Reunion We've Waited Decades For
Ash Ketchum will soon be given his goodbye after being the central character of the "Pokémon" animated series for over two decades. But before he leaves, the show will be gifting its viewers with a heart-warming reunion they've been waiting for. Throughout his journey, Ash Ketchum has had many...
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
Alien Vs Predator: The Atari Jaguar Game You Likely Never Played
The video game console market looked very different in the early '90s compared to today. Most people remember the popular systems of the time, the Nintendo SNES and Sega Genesis, but a few other consoles vied for player attention. The Atari Jaguar fell into the latter category. It released in November 1993 and was marketed as the world's first 64-bit console, telling its audience to "do the math" compared to the 16-bit Genesis.
The Original Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets Had Punchable Pads Instead Of Buttons
"Street Fighter" is one of the longest-running video game series of all time. Not only has the series lasted so long, but it also has a special place in many gamers' hearts as their favorite fighting game series of all time. When the original 2D fighter "Street Fighter" landed in arcades in 1987, it wowed gamers with its impressive graphics and gameplay. The gameplay was so superb, in fact, that it spawned five mainline sequels, with "Street Fighter 6" launching in 2023. However, despite some similarities in gameplay, the original "Street Fighter" looks much different than "Street Fighter 6."
Is Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire For Nintendo 64 Canon?
Launched in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 and a year later for the PC, "Shadows of the Empire" follows mercenary Dash Rendar as he aids the Rebel Alliance between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." While it received lackluster reviews from the likes of IGN and GameSpot at the time, it was still celebrated for its opening level, which recreated the snow speeder section of the Battle of Hoth. Further, it introduced the community to some great new characters and factions, filling in more details of the galaxy far, far away.
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
The Hardest Gym Leader In The Pokémon Series
A large number of Pokémon fans seem to be in agreement on who the toughest gym leader of all time is. It's quite a title to take, considering how many incredibly tough leaders have been included across the series' many titles. Including the recently released "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," there are nine different generations of main-series Pokémon titles, each with at least 8 Gym Leaders to face.
Does Retro Fighters Make The Best Third Party Nintendo 64 Controllers?
Many gaming veterans fondly look back on the Nintendo 64, even with the unusual N64 controller design that was supposedly built for "Super Mario 64." That's why it was such a big deal that Nintendo confirmed N64 games for its premium subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, as per iMore, the official Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch leaves much to be desired because it carries over the flaws from the original design.
