MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing four charges after police say he allegedly choked a woman and pulled her up a flight of stairs by the hair. Moorhead Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South on the morning of December 24, 2022, for a report of a domestic assault that happened the night before. Law enforcement say they were familiar with the address because they were contacted the previous day to help the victim safely get property from the apartment.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO