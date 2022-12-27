Read full article on original website
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
NDHP conducts high-risk stop in Fargo (Update)
Authorities say a 43-year-old Minnesota man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a Wednesday afternoon shooting incident in the Fargo area. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Derrick Hansen of Plymouth is being charged with felony reckless endangerment … misdmeanor criminal mischief… and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs.
Update: Man accused of shooting at cars in Fargo, high-risk traffic stop identified
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the man who caused quite a stir on I-94 in the Fargo area Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 43-year-old Derrick Hansen was the driver facing charges after being stopped by North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers in Fargo Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun at passing vehicles on the highway around 3 p.m.
Woman expresses thanks to good Samaritan who helped after her car caught fire in south Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman whose car caught fire while she shopped in South Fargo recently is expressing gratitude for the good Samaritan who helped her. "He was more worried about my safety than anything else. So, and I don't know this person. It was just really touching to me that somebody who doesn't know me put himself in harm's way," said Wheatland resident Jess Sell.
Man Facing Charges After Fargo Road Rage Incident Identified
(Fargo, ND) — Authorities are identifying a man they say was involved in a road rage incident near Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Derrick Hansen is facing several charges after he allegedly fired at passing vehicles and drove recklessly on Wednesday afternoon. Troopers made a high-risk traffic...
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
Moorhead man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing four charges after police say he allegedly choked a woman and pulled her up a flight of stairs by the hair. Moorhead Police were called to an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South on the morning of December 24, 2022, for a report of a domestic assault that happened the night before. Law enforcement say they were familiar with the address because they were contacted the previous day to help the victim safely get property from the apartment.
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Man accused of Attempted Murder, other charges committed to North Dakota State Hospital
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, is now in the custody of the North Dakota State Hospital. Court documents filed Tuesday obtained by WDAY Radio show 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was...
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
12-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:15 - Journalist and author Gerald Posnor talks with Tony about the conspiracies around JFK and his book Case Closed covering the subject. For more journalism coverage by Gerald you can subscribe to his Just the Facts Substack, visit his website to see his written works, and if you wish to purchase a copy of Case Closed you can do so using this link.
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office makes large drug bust
HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A traffic stop in Hubbard County resulted in a large meth bust. The vehicle was pulled over in Nevis Township Tuesday night. The driver was arrested for DWI, under the influence of drugs. When the car was searched, deputies found 118 grams of methamphetamine...
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
