ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla Public Schools teams with Paper to bring online tutoring to students

By Jeremy Burnham Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire displaces three people in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – No one was injured in a residential structure fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. Due to substantial fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic, three people who lived there did have to arrange for temporary housing. Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County...
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

High Wind Warnings for the Region

SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
POMEROY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Scott arrested for assaulting an officer

PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Over 400 without power in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes I-84 headed west

MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
MEACHAM, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon

INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy