Walla Walla Public Schools teams with Paper to bring online tutoring to students

nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire displaces three people in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – No one was injured in a residential structure fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. Due to substantial fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic, three people who lived there did have to arrange for temporary housing. Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
koze.com
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer
PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Melting Snow Creating Road Hazards in Columbia Basin
Although many people like the rapid disappearance of snow due to our Chinook conditions, it can create driving challenges. Rapidly melting snow, and ice cause driving challenges. Whether it's slush and water on top of slick ice, or runoff washing away pavement and dirt, rapidly melting snow creates its own...
FOX 11 and 41
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon
INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
