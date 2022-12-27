Walla Walla Public Schools teams with Paper to bring online tutoring to students

SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.

POMEROY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO