TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
InsideHook

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
Black Enterprise

WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport

A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
TheStreet

3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023

Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...

