Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
Black Female flight Attendant Sues Spirit Airlines Claiming They Fired Her Because of Her Weight
A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the budget airline in federal court, claiming she was fired for being overweight and wasn’t given the same opportunity to lose weight as a white co-worker. The Miami Herald reported that Chelsia Blackmon, a Black woman, filed the suit in the...
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Frustrated Southwest pilot and union rep says the airline's flight meltdown was caused by outdated scheduling software
Southwest union VP Captain Michael Santoro told Insider that the company simply did not know where its crews were, forcing avoidable cancelations.
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.
If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport
A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
3 Things Royal Caribbean Passengers Will Not Like in 2023
Since it returned to sailing in July 2021 after a roughly 16-month shutdown, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has focused mostly on two things -- getting people on board and returning operations to normal as quickly as was safely possible. It has been incredibly successful with both...
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
