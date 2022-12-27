ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kim Kardashian says she 'hated' how she felt when visiting the White House for the first time: 'I didn't know half of anything that they were saying'

By Sam Tabahriti
Insider
 4 days ago
Kim Kardashian said she "hated" how she felt when visiting the White House for the first time.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian said she "hated" the way she felt when visiting the White House for the first time.
  • In an interview with Angie Martinez, Kardashian said she was confused by the abbreviations officials used.
  • She said she had to ask her lawyer what "DOJ" meant.

Kim Kardashian has said she "hated" how she felt when she visited the White House for the first time and "didn't know half of anything" officials were saying.

In an interview with Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast , published Monday, Kardashian said she was confused by the abbreviations officials used, and had to ask her lawyer what "DOJ" meant.

The reality TV star visited President Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 to lobby for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman sentenced to life in prison in 1996 over nonviolent drug charges. Trump later commuted Johnson's sentence .

In recent years, Kardashian has ventured into prison and criminal justice reform while studying to become a lawyer .

She told Martinez: "I hated how I felt when I went into the White House for the first time and I didn't know half of anything that they were saying – like all of the clemency talks, and all the attorney lingo and everything that they were talking about."

Kardashian said she texted questions to her lawyer, who had accompanied her to the White House.

"I didn't even know like all of the abbreviations in the White House, so they were like 'okay this person at the DOJ', and I was like, 'What is the DOJ?'" Kardashian said. "And my attorney was like, 'come on, Department of Justice,' and she kept texting me all this stuff but I was never too embarrassed to ask."

In the interview with Martinez, Kardashian also described the challenges of co-parenting with Ye , formerly known as Kanye West.

M Graham
4d ago

well that's what happens when you have no talent of your own & ride off your dad's name! why was that nobody, trash allowed to step foot in the white house anyway? how the hell is she trying to help free people from prison when she doesn't even know what DOJ stands for?

Guest
4d ago

Please stop with this family already! Wants to be a lawyer but didn’t know what DOJ is. Can we please move on 🙄🙄🙄

Francesca Pinto
4d ago

She has not been known as a smart woman!From the very beginning of her life, and her actions.She needs to educate herself, and not take these useless selfies.Reading, does help!

Insider

