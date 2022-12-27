Read full article on original website
Erling Haaland is on course to shatter Premier League scoring record after netting 20th goal in just 15 matches
It would seem that not even going six weeks without playing competitive football can knock Erling Haaland out of his stride. The Norwegian goal machine has already scored three times in two matches since English domestic football returned following the World Cup, including his 19th and 20th goals of the Premier League season in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
