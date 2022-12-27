Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman expresses thanks to good Samaritan who helped after her car caught fire in south Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman whose car caught fire while she shopped in South Fargo recently is expressing gratitude for the good Samaritan who helped her. "He was more worried about my safety than anything else. So, and I don't know this person. It was just really touching to me that somebody who doesn't know me put himself in harm's way," said Wheatland resident Jess Sell.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
kfgo.com
2 arrested after police chase in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Two women were arrested by Moorhead Police late Thursday night following a brief chase. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle around midnight for an equipment violation on 20th Street S. near Rivershore Drive. The driver refused to stop and police started to pursue the vehicle, but called off the chase for safety reasons.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man in custody after break-in attempt with gun at North Moorhead apartment complex
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is behind bars after what Moorhead Police are calling a frightening scene early Thursday morning on the city's north side. The Department says 36-year-old Joby Johnson had climbed up to a second floor balcony of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. and was trying to get into one of the units. He was holding a sawed-off shotgun.
valleynewslive.com
Person arrested for potentially shooting at vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say a person was taken into custody after potentially shooting at vehicles. NDHP Troopers in the Fargo area were called out around 3 PM Wednesday for a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident. They say one person reported they had a vehicle window broken by gunfire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man faces several felony charges in Christmas Eve assault
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is facing charges in connection with an attack on a woman. Police say the attack happened Christmas Eve at an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue South. Officers say they had also been contacted the day before to assist the victim with...
newsdakota.com
NDHP Investigates Road Rage Shooting Incident
MAPLETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – ND Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver and road rage incident in the Fargo area at around 3 pm on Wednesday. According to the ND Highway Patrol, the incident involved a driver of a vehicle that allegedly fired a gun...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
kfgo.com
High-risk traffic stop leads to arrest near Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area responded to a report of a reckless driver-road rage incident Wednesday around 3 p.m. A driver discharged a gun at passing vehicles. One driver reported a broken window from a gunshot. Troopers located the vehicle near...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
Comments / 0