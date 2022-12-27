ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Hank Grizzle
4d ago

The Gallup McKinley schools are 70 to 80 percent Native American...When I retired in the fall 100 % of my students were Native American... 60% of them made the honor roll....McKinley County is my home...I'm not Native American, but most of my friends are because that's what lives here...if you are Native American, please stop promoting your victimhood unless you want to remain a victim.... if you are not Native American please stop slamming our community to get your own needs met..

Hmmm hmmmm
4d ago

It sounds like An Education and Child Development type of classes should be taught to help maintain an atmosphere of being respectful to one another. Learning how to communicate with actions not words in a healthy manner. Teach self respect towards each other's esp our elders!!!!!!!! Sounds like your current system is NOT WORKING!!! STOP THE CONTRACTS, YOU SHOULD NEVER GIVE UP ON CHILDREN NO MATTER WHAT RACE, AGE OR COLOR OF THEIR SKIN, REMEMBER YOUR AN EDUCATOR. JUST EDUCATE!!!!!!

KRQE News 13

Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico allocates grants from $32M mine spill settlement

Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement, according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. Outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan County cities of Aztec and Farmington, the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the state tourism department and the NMSU Extension Office will all get six-figure grants. The grant funds stem from the overall $32 million settlement reached in June between New Mexico and the U.S. government. The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater into three rivers.
FARMINGTON, NM
ABC 15 News

Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
ARIZONA STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico loses population in latest Census data

According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
ARIZONA STATE
rrobserver.com

Professor shares story of Arab peddlers in NM

“Los Arabes of New Mexico,” presented by retired history professor Monika Ghattas, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, across from Casa San Ysidro. It’s free and open to the public. Corrales Historical Society invites everyone to...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Gov. Lujan Grisham makes appointments to Public Regulation Commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a former state lawmaker and two policy experts to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions directly impact the state's utility customers. She announced her picks Friday for the Public Regulation Commission. They are Brian Moore, Patrick O'Connell and Gabriel Aguilera.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

