More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022
A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
Georgen Talks on Sheridan’s Japanese Community
SCLT Explore History December program at the Hub on Smith on December 27 featured Cynde Georgen giving her talk, “Subjects of the Mikado – Sheridan’s Japanese Community 1900 to 1930.”. Georgen said her interest in the Japanese people in Sheridan began when she was a child. She...
An Eye on the Future
There were plenty of City of Sheridan projects in 2022 and there are no shortage of projects on tap for 2023. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Work will continue into the New Year on several ongoing City of Sheridan projects. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides the details.
Pre-Legislative Session Lunch Jan. 4
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host a special Pre-Legislative Session Lunch with Sheridan’s local legislative delegation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Ramada Plaza. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Executive Officer of the...
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Donations to SCLT get a special boost until Jan. 15
January is a vital month for the Sheridan Community Land Trust. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer told listeners donations made during the first month of the year provide critical funding to support the many programs of the organization. Thanks to a...
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Gets SLIB Funding For Two Projects
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital will soon upgrade its emergency department, as well as improve the mental care of some patients. Last month the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) awarded a $5.9 million grant to the hospital, to develop an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment, Healing (EmPATH) and Crisis Stabilization Unit to serve the Sheridan County region.
Sheridan Commission Approves Bonds and Oaths
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the bonds and oaths for a number of elected officials that will be taking office in January. Re-elected Commissioners Nick Siddle, Christine Haswell, and incoming Commissioner Alan Thompson were approved with $5,000 bonds each. Also approved were Eda Schunk-Thompson as Clerk & Recorder with...
