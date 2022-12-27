ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Pedestrian Killed in Lewes Crash

LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway. According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
LEWES, DE
Man Killed in Willards Crash

WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
WILLARDS, MD
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems. Now, some gamblers are heading elsewhere to press their luck. Richard Sies drove...
HARRINGTON, DE
Harrington Raceway and Casino to Reopen Saturday

HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Raceway and Casino will be reopening Saturday, December 31st at 10 a.m. The casino made the announcement Friday night on their Facebook page. Days prior, the company was forced to close due to what they called 'technical difficulties' The casino says New Year's Eve festivities will be celebrated as planned.
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County

DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
DELMAR, MD
Heavy Winds and Old Doors Are Not a Good Mix

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- A few days ago, one of the big bay doors at the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company collapsed. It's forced firefighters to adapt to a 'new normal' until the door is replaced. The door blew out on December 18 during a heavy storm. While the fire...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes

LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
LEWES, DE
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Md. - State police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run. According to Maryland State Police, on Dec. 23 troopers responded to a car crash on Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County. Police say a Toyota Camry...
GREENSBORO, MD
Delaware Minimum Wage to Increase in January 2023

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The federal minimum wage rate in Delaware will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2023. In July 2021, Delaware Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 15, which pushed the wage increase into motion. Base pay will increase incrementally each year, from $11.75 in 2023 to $13.50 in 2024, and eventually reaching $15 beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
DELAWARE STATE
MDOT SHA to Perform Maintenance on Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will perform preventative maintenance work on the Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay, MD 611 (Stephen Decatur Highway) and the parallel pedestrian bridge in Worcester County from Wednesday, January 4, to Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting. Work is expected to take...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing

MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
MARYLAND STATE

