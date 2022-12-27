ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Young Sudanese archaeologists dig up history as ‘west knows best’ era ends

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7nOl_0jvSs74v00
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A late morning in Khartoum. Inside a low, dusty building in the centre of the Sudanese capital, there are crates of artefacts, a 7ft replica of a 2,000-year-old stone statue of a Nubian god, and students rushing through the corridors. Outside is noisy traffic, blinding sunlight and both branches of the Nile.

Heading down one staircase are Sabrine Jamal, Nadia Musa, Athar Bela and Sabrine al-Sadiq, all studying archaeology at Khartoum University. Not one of them is older than 24 and they see themselves as pioneers, breaking new ground on a continent that has long attracted western expeditions, specialists and adventurers but whose own archaeologists have received less attention overseas.

“It is very important that Africans do African archaeology … because then we will have our own archaeological cultures. There is a lot we understand because we are from here. The idea that people from the west know best is changing,” said Sadiq.

Jamal, 22, from the remote and war-torn South Kordorfan province, said stereotypes promoted by films and literature in the west were out of date. “There is an idea of what an archaeologist looks like … But they should not have a certain image or colour or features or gender,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKU69_0jvSs74v00
Sabrine Jamal: ‘There is an idea of what an archaeologist looks like.’ Photograph: Jason Burke/The Guardian

For decades, the popular image of archaeologists in Africa has been at odds with an increasingly diverse reality. Dr Ghalia Garelnabi, the acting director of Sudan’s national museum, said that when she was at university 30 years ago there were only three women studying archaeology, and now there were 20.

“This is a very great change and an important one. There are more and more young women in Sudan who are interested to know about their history and they deserve to know this … Twelve years ago we had only foreign missions working here, but this is changing. Now we have many Sudanese missions digging at our sites,” Garelnabi said.

Alex Vines, now director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House in London, was once an archaeologist in Zimbabwe and east Africa more than 30 years ago.

“Archaeology was dominated by western white archaeologists and has been completely transformed. It is now increasingly driven by indigenous research,” he said.

Advocates of greater involvement by African archaeologists on the continent argue that this would help a discipline that has become “detached from reality”.

“The cost of living, climate crisis, migration, reflecting on our identity … Archaeology can and should be speaking to all these things. We need to build something new, something that is equitable, richer and relevant,” said Dr Sada Mire, a Swedish-Somali archaeologist who is currently an associate professor of heritage studies at University College London.

Mire recently helped to launch a two-year project in northern Kenya that has involved 35 people from local communities in the study of rock art. “These are people who have never thought about archaeology … They have a lot of knowledge we don’t have and this just shows what people can do when they are not patronised or infantilised but just given the equipment and knowhow. It’s a way of connecting two worlds,” she said.

The link between imperialist exploitation of the continent and archaeological research was established as early as 1798 when Napoleon invaded Egypt accompanied by teams of French specialists set on understanding the country’s past but also taking huge amounts of artefacts away.

Sudan was a British colony for nearly 60 years, and then run by a series of autocrats often beholden to external powers. Few paid much attention to archaeology. In such circumstances, western support was important in preserving what little activity continued.

Dr Eglal el-Malik, the director of the conservation department of Sudan’s National Corporation of Antiquities and Museums, said she was grateful to foreign archaeologists who “never stopped coming even in our darkest times. This was a very big help for us. They truly helped Sudan in maintaining and sustaining our work, and helped build capacity for young archaeologists. We needed professionals. Now we have many.”

A handful of Sudanese archaeologists have travelled recently to Europe to work on sites there, reversing a century-old flow in the other direction. “We are looking forward to the day when African archaeologists regularly travel to Europe or US to do archaeology there,” Malik said.

This appeals to Sadiq, 24, who has never left Sudan. “We want to discover more and travel. I want to know more about my history but also all history. Why shouldn’t we come and study your history in the west like you have done here? We could teach you something, perhaps,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkO1I_0jvSs74v00
Sabrine al-Sadiq: ‘We want to discover more and travel.’ Photograph: Jason Burke/The Guardian

But the new wave of young archaeologists in Sudan and elsewhere on the continent face many obstacles. For women in particular, their choice of profession brings resistance from relatives and schools.

“For three years my family was opposed. There were all these questions: what are you doing with this qualification? Why be an archaeologist if you’re a woman? How are you going to travel alone? But I was very determined,” Jamal said.

Men also face prejudice and ignorance. Joshua Kumbani, 31, who has conducted groundbreaking work in southern Africa on prehistoric music-making, said he was often laughed at when he told people he was an archaeologist.

“They can’t understand why I chose this profession. They think I work in the dirt with old things. Some even accuse me of being a grave digger. I have to explain this is not what archaeologists do,” Kumbani said. “I think they get it from Indiana Jones and cinema. They don’t have full information.”

There is an acute shortage of resources. The Covid pandemic and current economic crisis has crippled governments across the continent. In Khartoum, classes are held in a 50-year-old building that gets constant power cuts in 40C-plus heat. Even in relatively wealthy countries such as South Africa, funding and facilities are often inadequate.

“The big challenge is scaling up. There is so much of Africas’s heritage that has not yet been investigated and is now threatened by development and population growth,” said Vines.

Malik has been at the forefront of a new push for artefacts looted during the colonial period to be returned, wherever practical, and sees the development of a cohort of young colleagues as important for Sudan. “We believe it is time that our history should be written from the point of view of the Sudanese, she said.

For Sadiq and her classmates in Khartoum, more is at stake than the task of investigation and discovery of past lives, however important that may be. A military coup last year dashed hopes of a swift transition to democracy after the fall of the veteran dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Since then, more than 100 people have died in protests against the new regime, which has close relations with several repressive Gulf states and Russia.

“To be a free country, we need our own archaeologists,” Sadiq said.

Comments / 43

Michael Johnson
4d ago

Why should the gender or nationality of the archaeologists matter when the information discovered is what is important? I read this article thinking there would be a fresh perspective on any discovery, instead it's a publicity piece on women now studying archaeology. Disappointing.

Reply(13)
14
Linda Bennett
4d ago

It's an awesome history being found in the world. I personally don't care what color or nationality or gender they may be. Please let's grow up and

Reply(1)
6
Selassie's Servant
4d ago

Selected Speeches Of His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie IENGINEERING COLLEGE - GRADUATION....The existence from ancient times of marvels of construction - among which Ethiopia proudly numbers the monuments at Axum, the remarkable rock churches and other engineering wonders - attest to the long history of the profession....

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala

Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Mozelle Martin

History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?

The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy