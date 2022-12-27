ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot

EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K+

There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town...
NEW JERSEY STATE
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Rock 104.1

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
