Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Pennsylvania All-State football: 10 locals honored across Class 3A, 2A, A
Ten local athletes were recognized as the first batch of All-State honors were released by the Pennsylvania football writers, and half of those standouts came from Northern Lehigh. The Bulldogs, who lost to eventual state champion Steelton-Highspire in the state quarterfinals, had five selections in Class A: Nick Frame, Austyn...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Pork Roll In The State
We all know that New Jersey is well-known for one very special type of meat. We are the pork roll capital of the world, so if the experts have singled out one place to name as the top spot to get some, that's a really big deal. Let's remember, a...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Major National Publication Spotlights This Outstanding New Jersey Diner
This is going to be a pretty controversial topic with a lot of disagreeing going on, but we're going to take it on anyway. A major publication has named the best diner in New Jersey. There are a lot of things we are passionate about here in New Jersey, but...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K+
There were three Mega Millions players with winning tickets in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to state Lottery officials. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Hudson County ($20,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town...
americanhistorycentral.com
George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
New Jersey’s best hot dogs: How we like ’em, where to get ’em
Whatever your answer is, you can find it right here in New Jersey where we have some of the best "tube steaks" ever made. According to a recent survey from Coventry Direct, New Jersey prefers the "dirty water dog" which is pulled from a vat of warm salty liquid, usually a hot dog cart.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
