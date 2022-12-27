Chesapeake law enforcement, firefighters to receive boost in pay in 2023

A Chesapeake police car. Sean Kennedy/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Public safety officers in Chesapeake could begin seeing a little more in their paychecks beginning next year.

The Chesapeake City Council this week approved a revised compensation and job classification plan that will result in step increases and pay adjustments for eligible sworn officers. It will go into effect Jan. 7.

The Council voted earlier this year to scrap curbside recycling services and increase taxes to help fund the raises. The city’s meal tax was raised from 5.5% to 6%, while vehicle license fees went up by $3. Both measures were expected to add about $5 million to the budget.

The pay plan establishes new minimum and maximum pay rates for police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies. Eligible public safety officers are set to earn a 2.5% step increase for each year of service. Once they hit 10 years on the job, they’ll receive step increases every other year.

For the lowest-level positions, the minimum salary will be set at $47,000, with a pay boost after training or graduating from the academy. After moving to the next pay step, officers can receive a maximum salary of $78,363 that tops off at step 18. For the highest-ranking positions, salaries start at $103,000 and max out at $164,661 at step 24.

The revised plan is intended to help the city retain and compete for officers by remaining one of the top three cities in Hampton Roads for public safety compensation.

The measure was passed unanimously at the meeting with no discussion. Diana Thorpe, a retired sergeant who serves as president of the Chesapeake Fraternal Order of Police, thanked council members for “all the hard work” keeping this a priority.

