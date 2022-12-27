Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, Pioneering Journalist and Queen of Celebrity Interviews, Dies at 93
Emmy-winning newswoman and celebrity interviewer Barbara Walters, the doyenne of television news, died Friday evening at her home in New York, her publicist confirmed to Variety. She was 93. Walters conducted interviews with the most prominent figures across politics and entertainment, from Katharine Hepburn to Monica Lewinsky to Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat. Having blazed a trail for women in TV news, Walters was the highest-paid television journalist at one time, earning as much as $12 million per year at ABC, where she worked from 1976 until her retirement from ABC News and from her show “The View” in May 2014. She...
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Remembering Influential Black People Who Passed Away in 2022
These individuals touched our lives and shifted the culture with their timeless contributions. The post Remembering Influential Black People Who Passed Away in 2022 appeared first on NewsOne.
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93. Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening...
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93.
Legacy Of Barbara Walters: Another Fallen Star Mark In The History Of Journalism
On December 30th, 2022, journalism lost one of its greatest patriots. Barbara Walters, according to CNN, passed away while rounded by friends and family at home. The legendary TV journalist and anchor dedicated her life to her profession throughout the 93 years of her life and five-decade career.
How Barbara Walters Went From ‘Today Girl’ to Pioneering Media Star
Barbara Walters and Joy Behar, right, interview President Barack Obama on “The View,” in New York, July 28, 2010. (Luke Sharrett/The New York Times) Long before she became the first woman to co-anchor a network newscast and the foremost prime-time interviewer of heads of state and Hollywood stars, Barbara Walters understood the power of television.
