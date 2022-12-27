ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Septuagenarian proves it is never too late to follow your passions

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPfPl_0jvSr8vR00

A 74-year-old retired teacher who failed his 11-Plus exam has graduated from university with merit and is encouraging others never to stop learning.

Despite a rocky start to his own schooling, John Wilsher said he had a long and happy career as a primary school teacher, forming a lifelong passion for education.

“Whilst teaching, I studied for an Open University bachelor’s degree, a postgraduate diploma in education and two other diplomas,” he said.

“Studying whilst working seems to be a part of my DNA ,” said Mr Wilsher, originally from Barnstaple, Devon.

Having always been fascinated by geography, he decided to enrol on an MSc course in environmental dynamics and climate change at Swansea University .

“I trained as a geography teacher and science was also a real interest of mine. Climate change is, or ought to be, the concern of everyone as it is so topical,” Mr Wilsher said.

“Mind you, my last science lesson was in 1964, my last geography lecture in 1969 and my last exam in 1987 – surprisingly, some things have changed since then.”

He started his studies in September 2021 and was able to do so in person after receiving a bursary from the Welsh Government.

The £4,000 non-repayable grant helps cover study and living costs for those over 60 who cannot access the same financial support as younger students.

“Without the bursary, I could not have afforded the course on my small, fixed pension,” said Mr Wilsher, who lives in Swansea.

“The course was all I wanted it to be, very challenging but absorbing. I learnt so much about a subject which, to some, is still controversial, and I’m grateful I had the chance to do it.”

Although he was a keen student, returning to higher education was not easy, but he was impressed with the support available to those who needed it.

Life is not a rehearsal; positive opportunities should be grasped when available. Time goes so quickly, especially for the over 60s, so if you are interested in something, focus on the end goal, not your past hardships. Go for it now

John Wilsher

“As an older man, facing in-person exams for the first time in 35 years, and with a memory that I knew was not as sharp as it had been in my youth, I was concerned,” he said.

“However, once I shared this with my tutor, the support agencies sprang into action and measures were provided to alleviate my concern.”

Mr Wilsher hopes his story proves that while setbacks can happen, you should never give up on your goals.

“I’ve had my share of hurdles to overcome, such as opportunities lost because of my 11-Plus failure, or most recently, Covid, but they need not be life-determining,” he said.

Life is not a rehearsal; positive opportunities should be grasped when available.

“Time goes so quickly, especially for the over 60s, so if you are interested in something, focus on the end goal, not your past hardships. Go for it now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

Column: Resolving to be more Christlike best way to self improve

The coming of the new year offers us a time for reflection. Once again, astonishingly and without mishap (leaving aside the odd war, depression or plague), we have revolved around the sun and returned to where we started to begin anew. How can you possibly not believe in God? New Year’s Day is the morning of the year when winter turns to spring, spring into summer, and summer into fall, and then the cycle repeats itself. As the new year approaches, we turn our thoughts...
The Independent

Dropouts ‘could rise’ as university students struggle in cost-of-living crisis

Dropout rates could rise as under-pressure students struggle amid the cost-of-living crisis, a universities leader has warned.It would be a “tragedy” if young people felt they had to quit their higher education courses because they are worried about being able to make ends meet and trying to balance study with work, Universities UK (UUK) chief executive Vivienne Stern said.Many are taking on extra hours in part-time jobs to support their studies, and it is an issue affecting more students from different backgrounds than seen before, she said.In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: “I think it’s probably...
The Independent

My Old School: The incredible story of how a 32-year-old man fooled teachers into believing he was a teenager

In 1993, Brandon Lee enrolled as a student in Bearsden Academy, a secondary school within an affluent Glasgow suburb. He was, to all intents and purposes, a bright young pupil with straight As and a starring role in the school musical. There was just one problem. Lee had already graduated 13 years ago from that same school.My Old School, available now on BBC iPlayer, tells the story of how 32-year-old Brian MacKinnon convinced his teachers and peers that he was a 17-year-old teen – and how his world came crashing down when the truth was discovered. The documentary, which...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy