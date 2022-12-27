ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York weather: At least 27 people killed in ‘once-in-a-generation’ blizzard

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MkkD_0jvSr72i00

At least 27 people have died in the state of New York , in what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation storm”.

A strong blizzard paralysed the region over the Christmas weekend and up to nine more inches of snow could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday.

“This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference.

“It’s been described as a once-in-a-generation storm. And everything that has been forecast, we have gotten in the city of Buffalo, and then some.”

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

