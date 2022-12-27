New York weather: At least 27 people killed in ‘once-in-a-generation’ blizzard

At least 27 people have died in the state of New York , in what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation storm”.

A strong blizzard paralysed the region over the Christmas weekend and up to nine more inches of snow could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday.

“This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference.

“It’s been described as a once-in-a-generation storm. And everything that has been forecast, we have gotten in the city of Buffalo, and then some.”

