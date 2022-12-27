Wolverine star Hugh Jackman teases fans with possible premise of Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman has teased the possible premise for the forthcoming superhero sequel Deadpool 3 .

The film will centre on Ryan Reynolds ’s foul-mouthed anti-hero Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool ), and will see Jackman return as X-Men ’s Wolverine .

Jackman has played Wolverine in nine films across the X-Men franchise, and had previously claimed that 2017’s Logan would be his last outing as the character.

However, in September 2022 it was announced that Jackman would be appearing alongside Reynolds in Deadpool 3 .

Plot details of the film remain nebulous so far, though an earlier pitch for the film saw Wilson and Logan embark on a road trip together .

Speaking on The Empire Film Podcast , Jackman shed a bit of light on the direction Deadpool 3 ’s narrative may take.

Asked about the relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool, he responded: “How do I categorise it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality. We’re zero. We’re opposites. [They] hate each other.

“I’m just talking from my perspective. [Logan’s] frustrated by him – he wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot,” he said.

Reynolds and Jackman announced Deadpool 3 in a comedic video shared with fans earlier this year.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23 [the official Disney fan club expo], but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the clip.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.

“It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I… I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Jackman can then be seen nonchalantly walking across the screen behind Reynolds.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in cinemas on 6 September 2024.