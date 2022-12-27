ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Plane crash occurs as pilot approaches Franklin Municipal Airport runway

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2cYF_0jvSoYrr00

FRANKLIN, Va. — Last night, Virginia State Police received a call around 8:48 p.m. about a single engine plane crash at the Franklin Municipal Airport.

Authorities say preliminary investigations show that the plane was a Cessna 177 Cardinal single engine plane. The pilot, Randall Barger of Newport News, “crashed as he was approaching the runway,” according to a press release.

There was no one on the plane besides Barger. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

The press release also states that FAA was called about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy