“Lizzo: Live In Concert” will premiere on HBO Max Saturday, December 31. Fans can expect Lizzo and her band the Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, the Big Grrrls dancers to bring down the house along with special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott. The concert was filmed during Lizzo’s “The Special Tour” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO