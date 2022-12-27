Read full article on original website
Top 2022 stories for Southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before changing the calendar to 2023, it’s time to stop to reflect on the past year in Southern Minnesota. Sean Morawczynski takes viewers through their top news stories of 2022. KEYC News Now announces new lifestyle program, “Kato Living”
New year, new government and a new budget
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well. After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013. A state government trifecta: with democratic control in the governor’s office, as well as the state house and senate.
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the ball drop in New York’s famous Times Squares is a New Year’s Eve tradition. But a bar in St. Paul is hoping to make a new tradition for locals. The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
New Year's Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights' tenth year.
Taylor Sodeman scores 1000th point
Taylor Sodeman scores 1000th point
Veterans Memorial Park skating rinks opening this week
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For those looking to skate their way into the New Year, there’s a spot opening up in St. Peter. City officials say the Veterans Memorial Park Skating Rinks will be up and running starting tomorrow at 1 p.m. Regular hours will be 5 to...
Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament 12-29-2022
Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament 12-29-2022
