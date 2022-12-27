Mostly sunny and cool today, above average temperatures arrive Wednesday

We're waking up the temperatures well down into the twenties. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will remain cool for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will struggle to hit 50°, as a southerly wind returns by day's end.

A breezy night is ahead under a fair sky. Morning low will dip into the upper 30s, which is right at average for this time of the year.

Tomorrow starts the beginning of our warming trend, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds will gust to 35 mph... with increasing clouds late.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Thursday will be a cloudy day with a few sprinkles around towards the late afternoon. The best chance for measurable rain will be in east Texas. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

No big changes Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs are back in the upper 60s.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

New Year's Eve looks fantastic. Temperatures at midnight will be in the 50s.

Sunday looks nice, but breezy with highs back in the upper 60s with increasing clouds late. Our next rain chance arrives Monday with highs once again in the upper 60s.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; High: 59; Low: 29

*Today’s Averages: High: 56; Low: 37

*Record high: 82 (2005); Record low: 19 (1904, 1925)

*December rain: 2.38"; Surplus/Deficit: 0.00"­­­­­

*2022 Rain: 36.63”; Surplus 0.08"

*Sunrise: 7:29am; Sunset: 5:29pm

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. A south wind returns. High: Upper 40s. Wind: Becoming south 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, breezy and chilly. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and warmer. Increasing clouds late. High: Mid 60s. Wind: South 15-25, G30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of a shower late. Best chance in east Texas. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. HIgh: Upper 60s.

New Years Day: Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. High: Upper 60s.

Monday: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Chance of rain. High: Upper 60s

