Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
KRMS Radio
Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach
A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
KRMS Radio
Wreck On HWY 17 Injures One Person
Another single vehicle wreck in the Lake Area leaves an occupant of the vehicle with injuries. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 58 year old Jeanie Delong of Holts Summit was heading south on Missouri 17 near Saline Road when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the roadway.
933kwto.com
One Dead after Pedestrian Hit by Car in Miller County
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man from Eldon was hit and killed by a car. Reports say 20-year-old George Cook was walking along U.S. Highway 54 outside of Eldon Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driving along the road. The driver...
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to online court records, Columbia resident Noah Solbrekken has a court hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing at Boone County Court House. Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to Columbia Police, Solbrekken is charged in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting The post Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Fire Destroys residence on New Buffalo Road
A home in the 800 block of New Buffalo Road was destroyed by fire late Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider tells Regional Radio News the home was about 50 percent involved in fire when they arrived…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12282201schneider. Chief Schneider said the cause...
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Baby dies from December crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Early Friday morning, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant on Callaway Drive in Fulton. Officials say, over six grams of meth were found during the search. Justin W. Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth A. Atterberry, 37, were arrested by The post Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police
Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
Woman killed in Camden County collision
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Arcola woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Camden County on Dec. 26. Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, was a passenger of a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Larry R. Graham, 75, of Arcola. According to a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash […]
